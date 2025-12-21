Empowering Institutions: Devendra Fadnavis on Education Autonomy and India's AI Future
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis advocates for the autonomy of educational institutions to create competent human resources. Highlighting India's economic growth, he envisions India as a leading AI developer by 2030. He stresses the importance of green energy, innovation, and the state's 'Natural Farming' mission.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the significance of granting autonomy to educational institutions, asserting it as crucial for building globally competent human resources. During an event at Nagpur's Laxminarayan Institute of Technology, he emphasized India's potential to become the world's top AI developer by 2030, amid its impressive economic growth.
Fadnavis highlighted the necessity for educational institutions to operate independently to achieve excellence, suggesting that dependence on external entities inhibits their potential. He pointed to the autonomy granted to the LIT as a step towards empowering such institutions.
The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of energy transition, green jobs, and the incorporation of AI while stressing that technological advancements should complement human intelligence. Additionally, Fadnavis discussed the state's commitment to natural farming, aiming to convert 25 lakh hectares to this method in the coming years.
