NHPC Powers Up Bikaner with New Solar Capacity

On Saturday, state-owned NHPC commenced commercial operations of a 107 megawatt (MW) solar capacity at Bikaner, Rajasthan. This marks a significant milestone for the 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Plant project, a key initiative in the region.

NHPC stated in its exchange filing that the Commercial Operation Date (COD) for the 107.14 MW portion has been initiated as of 12th April 2025. This step brings substantial advancements in renewable energy deployment in India.

The company also noted that the trial runs and commercial operation dates for the remaining capacity of the project will be communicated in due course, signifying ongoing progress in their solar energy expansion efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)