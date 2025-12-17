Left Menu

NTPC Expands Solar Power Capacity with Strategic Projects

NTPC has increased its commercial power capacity by 359.58 MW through solar projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan. This expansion boosts the group's overall capacity to over 85.5 GW. The company also has ongoing projects totaling 30.90 GW, and is diversifying into new business sectors like e-mobility and green hydrogen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Power giant NTPC announced a significant boost to its solar capacity on Wednesday, adding 359.58 MW through projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan. This milestone increases NTPC's commercial capacity to over 85.5 GW.

The latest developments include the commercial operation of 243.66 MW from the Khavda-I Solar PV project and 78 MW from the Nakoda Sokar PV project in Rajasthan. Additionally, 37.925 MW became operational at the Khavda Solar Energy Project under the Hybrid Tranche V initiative.

NTPC continues to lead in India's power sector under the Ministry of Power. Moving beyond traditional energy, the company is exploring areas like e-mobility, battery storage, and green hydrogen, with 30.90 GW currently under construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

