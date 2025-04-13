Left Menu

Bill Ackman on Tariffs: A Long-Term Perspective

In a recent statement, renowned investor Bill Ackman declared that his firm, Pershing Square, as well as its investors, will continue to prosper regardless of the implications of tariffs.

He underscored that Pershing Square's investment strategy focuses on a long-term horizon, frequently exceeding a decade. This, he noted, diminishes the impact of short-term economic fluctuations, such as tariff pauses or introductions, on their overall performance.

Ackman's steadfast approach highlights the importance of maintaining a long-term perspective in investment strategies, ensuring steady growth even amidst global economic challenges.

