Left Menu

Solar Revolution: Brightening Simari, a Remote Hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir

A collaborative effort between the Indian Army and a Pune-based foundation has brought solar power to Simari, a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative not only electrifies homes but transforms lives, showcasing inclusive development in an area defined by its isolation and strategic importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:40 IST
Solar Revolution: Brightening Simari, a Remote Hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Simari, a secluded village along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, now embraces a new era of light thanks to a collaborative solar power project initiated by the Indian army's Vajr Division and Aseem Foundation.

Nestled in Karnah Valley, part of India's poll booth number 1, this half-Pakistani territory exemplifies strategic and democratic significance. Faced with a history of energy deprivation, Simari celebrated its inaugural electrification and LPG enablement event on April 14.

The project, honoring Colonel Santosh Mahadik, aids 53 households and 347 residents with round-the-clock solar power and safe LPG stoves, abolishing smoke-borne illnesses and protecting the local ecology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025