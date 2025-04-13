Solar Revolution: Brightening Simari, a Remote Hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir

Simari, a secluded village along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, now embraces a new era of light thanks to a collaborative solar power project initiated by the Indian army's Vajr Division and Aseem Foundation.

Nestled in Karnah Valley, part of India's poll booth number 1, this half-Pakistani territory exemplifies strategic and democratic significance. Faced with a history of energy deprivation, Simari celebrated its inaugural electrification and LPG enablement event on April 14.

The project, honoring Colonel Santosh Mahadik, aids 53 households and 347 residents with round-the-clock solar power and safe LPG stoves, abolishing smoke-borne illnesses and protecting the local ecology.

