Kerala CM Condemns Denial of Palm Sunday Procession Permission

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed strong disapproval regarding the Delhi Police's decision to withhold permission for the Kuruthola Pradakshinam, a Palm Sunday procession, terming it an infringement of religious freedom as upheld by the Constitution. He argued the move undermines the secular values of a pluralistic society, especially affecting minority religious communities.

The procession, traditionally conducted between St. Mary's Church and Sacred Heart Cathedral to honor the Passion of Jesus Christ, was confirmed canceled by the Diocesan Executive Committee following the police's decision. Earlier reports stated that the annual 'WAY OF THE CROSS' procession would not proceed as authorities retracted their approval.

Congress MP KC Venugopal criticized the denial as a continuation of targeted discrimination against Christians, citing it as a failure of the ruling BJP to maintain its 'pro-Christian' stance. Venugopal emphasized the issue wasn't isolated and highlighted concerns related to the application of Article 25, which assures freedom of religion, questioning the portrayal of faith practices as threats.

