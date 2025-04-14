Left Menu

Tragic Play Turns Fatal: Two Girls Die in Locked Car

Two young girls died from suffocation after accidentally getting locked inside a car in Ranga Reddy district. The girls, aged four and five, were cousins who entered the car while playing during a family event. After being found unconscious, they were declared dead at the hospital.

Updated: 14-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:45 IST
In a heart-wrenching incident in Ranga Reddy district, two young cousins died of suffocation after accidentally locking themselves inside a parked car.

The tragic event occurred in Damargidda village where four and five-year-old girls entered the car while playing during a family gathering. Unaware of the situation, their parents continued the wedding preparations.

It was only after 30-45 minutes that the unconscious girls were discovered and rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead. Although police were informed, no formal complaint has been filed as the grieving families took the bodies back to their native villages.

