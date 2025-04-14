Tragic Play Turns Fatal: Two Girls Die in Locked Car

In a heart-wrenching incident in Ranga Reddy district, two young cousins died of suffocation after accidentally locking themselves inside a parked car.

The tragic event occurred in Damargidda village where four and five-year-old girls entered the car while playing during a family gathering. Unaware of the situation, their parents continued the wedding preparations.

It was only after 30-45 minutes that the unconscious girls were discovered and rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead. Although police were informed, no formal complaint has been filed as the grieving families took the bodies back to their native villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)