Tragic Play Turns Fatal: Two Girls Die in Locked Car
Two young girls died from suffocation after accidentally getting locked inside a car in Ranga Reddy district. The girls, aged four and five, were cousins who entered the car while playing during a family event. After being found unconscious, they were declared dead at the hospital.
In a heart-wrenching incident in Ranga Reddy district, two young cousins died of suffocation after accidentally locking themselves inside a parked car.
The tragic event occurred in Damargidda village where four and five-year-old girls entered the car while playing during a family gathering. Unaware of the situation, their parents continued the wedding preparations.
It was only after 30-45 minutes that the unconscious girls were discovered and rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead. Although police were informed, no formal complaint has been filed as the grieving families took the bodies back to their native villages.
