Pune Police Parade Gangster to Deter Crime

The Pune City Police recently paraded notorious gangster Tipu Sattar Pathan and his associates through the streets of Hadapsar. This bold public demonstration was aimed at reducing the fear and anxiety that residents felt due to their criminal activities. The parade was orchestrated by Senior Police Inspector Mansing Patil from the Kalepadal station, sending a strong message to the community: they are not alone, and the law is actively working to protect them.

Rizwan, known by his alias Tipu Sattar Pathan, found himself behind bars after being embroiled in a land-grab case. A local woman had accused Pathan, his brother Ejaz, and others of attempting to forcibly take over her property on March 2. Adding to his legal woes, Pathan was placed into preventive custody on April 3 after a video of him dancing and dispersing money at a qawwali event in Pune went viral. His actions led to detention under Section 129 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and he was transferred to Yerwada Central Jail.

Pathan's criminal record includes around 28 grave offenses, such as murder, attempted murder, and extortion. In an effort to curb criminal activities, Pune police have pursued a crackdown on gangs, targeting 267 individuals linked to 32 different criminal factions. The police commissioner has issued a stern warning that disturbances of the peace will not be tolerated and any involvement in criminal enterprises will result in stringent actions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)