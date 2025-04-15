Tamil Nadu Battles for State Autonomy Amid Central Tensions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is preparing to introduce a State Autonomy resolution in the legislative Assembly on Tuesday, aiming to call upon the Central government to grant more powers to states.

This initiative follows a series of recent actions taken by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, including a resolution opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act and seeking exemption from the NEET, which was declined by the President. CM Stalin criticized this decision as a significant blow to federalism.

The resolution for state powers also follows a pivotal Supreme Court decision that overturned Governor RN Ravi's reservation of ten state-passed bills for presidential assent, deeming the action illegal. The court emphasized the Governor must act on the advice of the State Legislature, marking a legal win for state authority.

