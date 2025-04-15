Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Battles for State Autonomy Amid Central Tensions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to propose a State Autonomy resolution, seeking greater powers from the central government. This move comes after court rulings against Governor RN Ravi's withholding of state-passed bills and reflects ongoing tensions over federal policies in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:35 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is preparing to introduce a State Autonomy resolution in the legislative Assembly on Tuesday, aiming to call upon the Central government to grant more powers to states.

This initiative follows a series of recent actions taken by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, including a resolution opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act and seeking exemption from the NEET, which was declined by the President. CM Stalin criticized this decision as a significant blow to federalism.

The resolution for state powers also follows a pivotal Supreme Court decision that overturned Governor RN Ravi's reservation of ten state-passed bills for presidential assent, deeming the action illegal. The court emphasized the Governor must act on the advice of the State Legislature, marking a legal win for state authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

