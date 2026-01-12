Left Menu

Kerala's Financial Strife: A Battle for Federalism and Democracy

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leads a Satyagraha against the BJP-led Centre, alleging financial discrimination. Accusations of central bias, fiscal strangulation, and interference with state rights fuel a political confrontation with the BJP and an indifferent Congress. Claims of withheld funds and reduced tax shares intensify the dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:23 IST
Kerala's Financial Strife: A Battle for Federalism and Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala witnessed a major political altercation on Monday, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, backed by state ministers, launched a Satyagraha against what they perceive to be the financial stranglehold by the BJP-led Centre.

The BJP responded robustly, while Congress distanced itself, escalating the issue into a tripartite political clash. Addressing party members and supporters, Vijayan expressed that Kerala was in an 'extraordinary struggle' to safeguard its rights against perceived infringements by the Centre.

The CM alleged that the Centre was snatching state rights under the guise of financial management, labeling it a threat to federalism and democracy. Despite BJP's counterclaims of increased funding, Vijayan pointed out fiscal bias and historical neglect, urging legal and political action to uphold state rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

 India
2
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
3
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026