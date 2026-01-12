Kerala's Financial Strife: A Battle for Federalism and Democracy

Kerala witnessed a major political altercation on Monday, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, backed by state ministers, launched a Satyagraha against what they perceive to be the financial stranglehold by the BJP-led Centre.

The BJP responded robustly, while Congress distanced itself, escalating the issue into a tripartite political clash. Addressing party members and supporters, Vijayan expressed that Kerala was in an 'extraordinary struggle' to safeguard its rights against perceived infringements by the Centre.

The CM alleged that the Centre was snatching state rights under the guise of financial management, labeling it a threat to federalism and democracy. Despite BJP's counterclaims of increased funding, Vijayan pointed out fiscal bias and historical neglect, urging legal and political action to uphold state rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)