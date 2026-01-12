Kerala's Financial Strife: A Battle for Federalism and Democracy
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leads a Satyagraha against the BJP-led Centre, alleging financial discrimination. Accusations of central bias, fiscal strangulation, and interference with state rights fuel a political confrontation with the BJP and an indifferent Congress. Claims of withheld funds and reduced tax shares intensify the dispute.
Kerala witnessed a major political altercation on Monday, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, backed by state ministers, launched a Satyagraha against what they perceive to be the financial stranglehold by the BJP-led Centre.
The BJP responded robustly, while Congress distanced itself, escalating the issue into a tripartite political clash. Addressing party members and supporters, Vijayan expressed that Kerala was in an 'extraordinary struggle' to safeguard its rights against perceived infringements by the Centre.
The CM alleged that the Centre was snatching state rights under the guise of financial management, labeling it a threat to federalism and democracy. Despite BJP's counterclaims of increased funding, Vijayan pointed out fiscal bias and historical neglect, urging legal and political action to uphold state rights.
