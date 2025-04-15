European Shares Rise Amid U.S. Tariff Shifts and LVMH Decline

European shares saw a modest rise on Tuesday as investors navigated the shifting landscape of U.S. tariff plans. However, LVMH, the world's leading luxury group, experienced a steep decline following disappointing first-quarter revenue results, reflecting the trade war's detrimental impact.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed by 0.6% by early morning, with most regional indexes trending upwards, except for France, which fell by 0.2%, largely due to LVMH's 7.1% plummet. The drop was attributed to reduced consumer spending in the United States on beauty products and drinks, while sales in China remained lackluster.

While peers such as Cartier owner Richemont, Gucci parent Kering, and Moncler also faced declines, stock indexes in Germany, Spain, and the UK posted gains between 0.5% and 0.9%. The auto and parts sector led growth with a 2.5% increase following U.S. President Trump's consideration of altering the 25% tariffs on automotive imports. Investors now turn their focus to the European Central Bank's policy meeting, anticipating a potential 25-basis-point rate cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)