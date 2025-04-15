Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Generations of Residents vs. Waqf Claim

In Tamil Nadu's Vellore district, multiple families protest after receiving notices designating their land as Waqf property. Residents assert long-term occupancy and paying taxes, while Waqf board insists on rightful ownership backed by historic records. The issue has sparked significant debate, prompting local authorities to investigate.

Villagers in Tamil Nadu protest against Waqf claim of land in Vellore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant land dispute in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district, numerous families have launched a protest after receiving notices identifying parts of Kattukollai as Waqf property. Claiming generational occupancy, these families have petitioned the Vellore District Collector for intervention, asserting that they have historically registered and paid taxes on the land.

The head of the local Masjid, the Mutawalli, maintains that the villagers are aware of the Waqf's rightful ownership, citing historical records from 1954. Approximately 150 families received notices from Kilandai Masjid and Hazarath Syed Ali Sultan Sha Dargha, prompting involvement from the Hindu Munnani organization, which supports the villagers' claims.

Vellore District Collector V R Subbulaxmi is investigating the matter, amidst concerns of electricity outages post-notice. The Mutawalli asserts that until the 1990s, the land was agricultural, and accuses the state of inaction against encroachments. Meanwhile, political figures are divided, with BJP's MLA calling out mismanagement and Congress emphasizing the perpetual nature of Waqf property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

