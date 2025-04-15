Left Menu

South Korea Eyes Role in Alaska's Gas Project Amid Trade Negotiations

South Korean industry officials might travel to Alaska to discuss possible involvement in the LNG project. Participation depends on U.S. concessions on auto tariffs, yet no final decision has been made. Discussions are part of broader negotiations between South Korea and the United States.

15-04-2025
South Korean industry ministry officials are considering a visit to Alaska as negotiations continue between the United States and South Korea concerning the Alaskan gas project, the ministry revealed on Tuesday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Vice Industry Minister Choe Nam-ho expressed that if South Korea secures concessions on U.S. auto tariffs, it may contemplate joining the Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. However, the ministry disclosed that no definitive decision has emerged regarding South Korea's participation or its inclusion in current U.S. tariff discussions.

The consideration of participating in the Alaska LNG project is part of a broader dialogue between South Korea and the United States, as reported by various media outlets, but remains in preliminary stages.

