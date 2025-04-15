Left Menu

Shri Amarnath Yatra Registrations Open Across 533 Branches Nationwide

The annual Shri Amarnath Yatra registrations have commenced across India with 533 designated bank branches processing applications. Participants require Aadhaar authentication and a health certificate. The Yatra starts July 3 and concludes August 9. Age and health restrictions apply, prohibiting participation for those under 13, over 70, and pregnant women.

People line up in queue at a bank branch in Jammu for Amarnath yatra registration (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The annual registrations for Shri Amarnath Yatra have officially commenced in Jammu and Kashmir, with facilities set up at 533 branches of major banks across the country, including Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, J&K Bank, and Yes Bank.

According to Anil Sharma, Circle Head at PNB Circle Jammu, the registration process involves Aadhaar authentication and requires a compulsory health certificate issued by approved medical institutions. Notably, applicants aged below 13, above 70, and pregnant women will not be allowed to participate, regardless of possessing a medical certificate.

The Yatra is scheduled from July 3 to August 9, concluding on Raksha Bandhan, and will operate along the Pahalgam and Baltal routes. Registration will close 8 days prior to the intended date and a fee of Rs 150 will be charged per registration as specified by the Shrine Board. The dates were announced by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in early March.

