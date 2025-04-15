ACT21 Software Honored with Prestigious FinTech Award

ACT21 Software has cemented its position as a trailblazer in financial technology by clinching the Best Risk Management Implementation Award at the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2024. This accolade reflects ACT21's transformative partnership with a top Indian lender, which resulted in a 50% reduction in loan processing times.

The initiative, focused on streamlining loan origination and bolstering risk management frameworks, highlights ACT21's commitment to operational excellence. With the capacity to handle more than 100,000 monthly loan applications, the project showcases NBFC's dedication to innovation in the BFSI sector.

Pankaj Gupta, Founder & CEO of ACT21 Software, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the role of their Business Rule Engine in enhancing risk assessments and scalability. IBS Intelligence lauded ACT21 for redefining credit risk management and setting new benchmarks in the financial technology landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)