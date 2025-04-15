Left Menu

ACT21 Software Honored with Prestigious FinTech Award

ACT21 Software, a leader in financial technology, received the Best Risk Management Implementation Award at the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2024. Their innovative collaboration with a leading Indian lender led to faster loan processing and improved risk management, significantly enhancing efficiency and scalability in the financial services sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:45 IST
ACT21 Software Honored with Prestigious FinTech Award
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ACT21 Software has cemented its position as a trailblazer in financial technology by clinching the Best Risk Management Implementation Award at the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2024. This accolade reflects ACT21's transformative partnership with a top Indian lender, which resulted in a 50% reduction in loan processing times.

The initiative, focused on streamlining loan origination and bolstering risk management frameworks, highlights ACT21's commitment to operational excellence. With the capacity to handle more than 100,000 monthly loan applications, the project showcases NBFC's dedication to innovation in the BFSI sector.

Pankaj Gupta, Founder & CEO of ACT21 Software, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the role of their Business Rule Engine in enhancing risk assessments and scalability. IBS Intelligence lauded ACT21 for redefining credit risk management and setting new benchmarks in the financial technology landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025