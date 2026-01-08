Shivakumar mocks JD(S), says party may merge with the BJP soon

Taking a dig at the JD(S), Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said it appears that the regional party may merge with the BJP in the days ahead.

Taking a swipe at JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy, the deputy CM said he was more experienced than the union minister both in politics and administration, and that there was no need for Shivakuamr to learn from him on administrative matters.

''Looking at Kumaraswamy's attitude, it appears to me that the JD(S) may merge with the BJP soon. It will be good for us (Congress) if the merger happens, as there will be a direct fight between two parties (Congress and BJP). Instead of having a party for the name sake, it will be good for our party if they merge with the BJP as soon as possible,'' Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters after inducting a JD(S) leader and his supporters from Chamarajapete assembly constituency in Bengaluru into the Congress, he said the JD(S) is like a ''personal property'', and as a political party it doesn't have an ideology or a principle.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President said, many leaders from BJP and JD(S) have told him personally that if the merger happens they too can take decide on their political future.

''There is a lot of confusion between leaders of both the parties (BJP and JDS) in various constituencies, as they are worried about their own political future with the alliance,'' he added.

Reacting on JD(S)' plans for a friendly fight with BJP in the local body polls, he advised them for a merger instead, and fight the polls, as the friendly fight may cause confusion among both parties' workers and leaders.

''We (Congress) are ready for a direct flight. We are ready even if there is a three cornered contest, we have done it in the past too, but according to me a contest between two parties is good for state politics,'' he added.

Responding to Kumaraswamy's comments accusing him of interfering in Home department's affairs, and questioning why he convened a meeting of police officers recently in connection with the Ballari clashes, the deputy CM said he was more experienced than the JD(S) leader in politics and administration, and need not learn anything from the former.

''I'm more experienced than Kumaraswamy in politics. I have better experience. I might not have become the chief minister, but I have better experience in administration, better than Kumaraswamy. I have been a minister for a very long time. I know what is administration, how to work, whom to call and whom not (for meetings), I know. I don't want to learn anything from Kumaraswamy,'' he said.

Claiming that several BJP leaders have appreciated his work as the Bengaluru Development Minister, Shivakumar said that party leaders have told him that looking at the work being taken up in the city, they fear they don't have a future.

Inducting JD (S) leader Govindaraj and his supporters into Congress, he said that unhappy with that party's alliance with the BJP, and wanting to continue their secular politics they are joining the national party.

''Many people from other constituencies too are getting in touch with us to join the party. We will decide on it,'' he added.

The government has decided to hold polls to local bodies across the state this year, he said, and called on the party workers to prepare for it.

Stating that the polls for five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) are approaching, he urged the ticket aspirants who are willing to contest the polls to submit their applications at the earliest, as the verification requires time.

