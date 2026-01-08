Left Menu

QuiD Cash appoints Paytm ex-president Bhavesh Gupta as senior advisor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 17:15 IST
QuiD Cash, a B2B supply-chain fintech focused on MSME payments ecosystem, has appointed former President and Chief Operating Officer of Paytm Bhavesh Gupta as strategic advisor.

Gupta has over two decades of experience across payments, fintech, lending and large-scale digital platforms.

Commenting on his association with QuiD Cash, Gupta said India's supply-chain finance opportunity represents one of the most under-penetrated yet structurally critical segments of the economy.

With MSMEs contributing nearly 30 per cent of India's GDP but facing persistent working-capital constraints, tech-led supply-chain fintech firms have the potential to unlock liquidity, improve cash-flow cycles, and strengthen the resilience of domestic supply chains, he said.

QuiD Cash offers end-to-end supply-chain finance solutions for distributors, vendors, and retailers.

