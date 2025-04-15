Left Menu

Indonesia Eyes $10 Billion U.S. Energy Import Boost

Indonesia plans to propose a significant increase in its U.S. crude oil and LPG imports, totaling around $10 billion, as part of ongoing tariff negotiations. Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced this initiative amid upcoming trade discussions with U.S. officials in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:04 IST
Iranian crude oil exports Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia is set to propose a boost in its imports of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas from the United States, amounting to approximately $10 billion. The announcement came from Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, who disclosed the plans to local media on Tuesday.

The proposal is part of a broader negotiation strategy concerning trade tariffs between the two countries. Indonesian officials are preparing for their visit to Washington, where they will engage in discussions surrounding the proposed tariffs.

The negotiations aim to enhance economic ties and secure more favorable trade conditions, potentially bringing significant changes to Indonesia's energy import strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

