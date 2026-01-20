LPG Cylinder Explosion Rocks Dombivli East, Injuring Five
An LPG cylinder explosion in Dombivli East injured five, including homeowner Ketan Dedhia, who suffered severe burns. The blast was triggered by accumulated gas igniting upon a light switch being flicked. Authorities urge residents to ensure proper ventilation and regular checks to avoid similar incidents.
- Country:
- India
An LPG cylinder explosion injured five people at Navneet Nagar Complex in Dombivli East, according to local civic authorities.
The blast occurred at midnight on Monday when homeowner Ketan Dedhia, 35, turned on a light, igniting gas from a leakage in his residence. The explosion was powerful enough to blow off window panes and grilles from the apartment.
Dedhia sustained nearly 50 percent burns and is hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Two neighbors suffered minor injuries and their flats were partly damaged. Residents Harish Lodhaya, 50, and his 7-year-old son Parshwa were injured by falling debris. Officials advise residents to conduct regular checks on gas connections and ensure proper ventilation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
