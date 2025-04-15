Emerging Markets Ride the Wave of Tariff Optimism
Emerging markets witnessed a positive trend with rising stocks, influenced by potential U.S. tariff exemptions and currency stability. Despite trade uncertainties, a weaker dollar may benefit commodity imports. Analysts suggest that monetary stimulus could support smaller economies, even as global political dynamics unfold.
Emerging markets experienced a fourth consecutive day of stock gains, buoyed by U.S. President Donald Trump's possible tariff exemptions on foreign auto imports. This news lifted carmaker shares across Asia and Europe, pushing MSCI's emerging markets index up by 0.9%.
The temporary pause on U.S. tariffs provided relief, yet analysts remain cautious due to impending duties on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. However, a weaker dollar offers cheaper commodity imports for these markets, possibly leading to local fiscal and monetary stimulus measures to bolster economies.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia tour seeks new trade deals with the U.S. amid ongoing tariff debates. This political shift highlights China's readiness to lead regional negotiations. In Europe, Hungary's currency struggles with inflation ahead of elections, while South Africa's currency reacts to potential domestic tax changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan's Economic Jitters Over U.S. Trade Uncertainty
Market Turmoil: US Stocks Tumble Amid Trade Uncertainty
Delta's Economic Downshift: Navigating Turbulence amid Global Trade Uncertainty
WTO Deputy Director-General Calls for Collaboration Amid Trade Uncertainty
Delta Air Lines Revises 2025 Outlook Amid Global Trade Uncertainty