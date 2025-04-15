Emerging Markets Ride the Wave of Tariff Optimism

Emerging markets experienced a fourth consecutive day of stock gains, buoyed by U.S. President Donald Trump's possible tariff exemptions on foreign auto imports. This news lifted carmaker shares across Asia and Europe, pushing MSCI's emerging markets index up by 0.9%.

The temporary pause on U.S. tariffs provided relief, yet analysts remain cautious due to impending duties on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. However, a weaker dollar offers cheaper commodity imports for these markets, possibly leading to local fiscal and monetary stimulus measures to bolster economies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia tour seeks new trade deals with the U.S. amid ongoing tariff debates. This political shift highlights China's readiness to lead regional negotiations. In Europe, Hungary's currency struggles with inflation ahead of elections, while South Africa's currency reacts to potential domestic tax changes.

