Rahul Gandhi's Mission Gujarat: A New Dawn for Congress

Rahul Gandhi visits Gujarat to spearhead the Congress's 'Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan,' aimed at rejuvenating the party's district units and enforcing accountability. The initiative is part of the Congress's broader strategy to regain power in the state after three decades of electoral setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:57 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Mission Gujarat: A New Dawn for Congress
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, embarked on a two-day mission to Gujarat, heralding a new chapter for the party with his launch of the 'Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan'. This initiative is a strategic move to fortify district units and navigate Congress towards electoral resurgence in the state.

During his visit, Gandhi held meetings at the party's Ahmedabad office, aligning with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's vision for 2025 as a pivotal year of organisational reform. This commitment to transformation was backed by resolutions from the recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) and All India Congress Committee (AICC) meetings in Ahmedabad.

After decades of political setbacks in Gujarat, the Congress aims to unite the party and empower district-level leadership. As part of this effort, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal highlighted Gandhi's mission, emphasizing the need to empower District Congress Committees with new systems of accountability. Gandhi also called for rooting out elements within the party sympathetic to the BJP to restore internal cohesion and focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

