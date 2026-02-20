Australia's T20 World Cup Setback Sparks Forensic Review

Australia's cricket team is facing intense scrutiny following a premature exit from the T20 World Cup, highlighted by unexpected defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. The former champions have been subjected to criticism back home, which captain Mitchell Marsh acknowledges as part of the sport's landscape.

The shock losses have prompted a forensic review of the team's performance, plagued by injuries to key players and questionable selection decisions. Australia, known for its dominance in limited-overs cricket, failed to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since 2009.

Despite being one of the tournament favorites, an injury to captain Mitchell Marsh and missing key players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc significantly disrupted the team's balance. The upcoming review promises an evaluation of their disappointing campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)