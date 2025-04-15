Sebi Bars Kalapi Shah for Securities Market Violations

In a decisive move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has banned Kalapi Shah from participating in the securities market for the next five years. Shah, responsible for conducting business at Teji Mandi Analytics Private Ltd (TMAPL), was found in violation of portfolio management services regulations.

Kalapi Shah, alongside Anil Gopal Gandhi, played a significant role in TMAPL, with Shah effectively managing company affairs on behalf of his wife, Riddhi, who was listed as a director in name only. Shah's actions included signing board resolutions and communicating with clients, promising assured returns.

These activities were in tandem with Anugrah Stock and Broking Private Ltd (ASBPL), violating norms. Sebi's investigation concluded that Shah's efforts in derivative advisory services aimed at guaranteeing returns were in breach of securities laws, leading to the strict sanction.

