Assam CM Ushers in New Year with Ancient Ritual and Language Reform

In a significant move coinciding with the Assamese New Year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the Sri Sri Maha Vishnu Yagya Mahotsav in Nalbari, marking a traditional start to the year. The event has been a staple for 102 years, enhancing the cultural fabric of Assam.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by prominent party members as they collectively sought blessings for a prosperous and developed Assam. In alignment with the festival's spirit of prosperity, Sarma announced the commencement of a special Bhawan project at the Yagna Dham.

In a notable policy announcement, Sarma declared Assamese as the compulsory official language for government communications, with provisions for Bengali and Bodo in specific regions. This declaration coincides with the vibrant celebrations of Rongali Bihu, a festival highlighting Assam's agricultural roots and rich traditions.

