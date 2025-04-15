Left Menu

Assam CM Ushers in New Year with Ancient Ritual and Language Reform

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in a historic religious festival celebrating the Assamese New Year while announcing language reforms. Sarma’s government decreed Assamese as the compulsory official language across the state, amidst celebrations for Rongali Bihu, a festival reflecting Assam’s cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:16 IST
Assam CM Ushers in New Year with Ancient Ritual and Language Reform
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move coinciding with the Assamese New Year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the Sri Sri Maha Vishnu Yagya Mahotsav in Nalbari, marking a traditional start to the year. The event has been a staple for 102 years, enhancing the cultural fabric of Assam.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by prominent party members as they collectively sought blessings for a prosperous and developed Assam. In alignment with the festival's spirit of prosperity, Sarma announced the commencement of a special Bhawan project at the Yagna Dham.

In a notable policy announcement, Sarma declared Assamese as the compulsory official language for government communications, with provisions for Bengali and Bodo in specific regions. This declaration coincides with the vibrant celebrations of Rongali Bihu, a festival highlighting Assam's agricultural roots and rich traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025