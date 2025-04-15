Left Menu

Sensex Bounces Back: Investors Relish Trump’s Tariff Revisions

The BSE benchmark Sensex has rebounded, recovering losses caused by US reciprocal tariffs, with a significant rise. Over two days, Sensex surged by 2,887.74 points amid US tariff exemptions on electronics and potential auto duty revisions, injecting positivity into the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:25 IST
Sensex Bounces Back: Investors Relish Trump’s Tariff Revisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BSE benchmark Sensex has rebounded with a notable increase, recovering losses that followed the announcement of the US reciprocal tariffs earlier this month. In a rally spanning two consecutive sessions, Sensex surged by 1,577.63 points or 2.10 percent, settling at 76,734.89.

The rally, driven by optimism around US tariff exemptions on electronics and potential duty revisions for automobiles, added Rs 18.42 lakh crore to investors' wealth within two days. The NSE Nifty also mirrored these gains, hovering near its April 2 closing levels.

Market experts, including Satish Chandra Aluri of Lemonn Markets Desk, attribute the market's buoyancy to the Trump administration's tariff relaxations, easing pressure on American consumers and the economy. As the markets adjust to daily updates on tariff policies, investor sentiment remains sensitive to potential twists and turns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025