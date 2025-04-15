Sensex Bounces Back: Investors Relish Trump’s Tariff Revisions

The BSE benchmark Sensex has rebounded with a notable increase, recovering losses that followed the announcement of the US reciprocal tariffs earlier this month. In a rally spanning two consecutive sessions, Sensex surged by 1,577.63 points or 2.10 percent, settling at 76,734.89.

The rally, driven by optimism around US tariff exemptions on electronics and potential duty revisions for automobiles, added Rs 18.42 lakh crore to investors' wealth within two days. The NSE Nifty also mirrored these gains, hovering near its April 2 closing levels.

Market experts, including Satish Chandra Aluri of Lemonn Markets Desk, attribute the market's buoyancy to the Trump administration's tariff relaxations, easing pressure on American consumers and the economy. As the markets adjust to daily updates on tariff policies, investor sentiment remains sensitive to potential twists and turns.

(With inputs from agencies.)