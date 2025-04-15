Indian Army's Spear Corps Reinforces Readiness with High-Tech Field Exercise

In a demonstration of operational preparedness, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army executed a high-intensity field exercise in Arunachal Pradesh's forward areas. The exercise showcased the incorporation of new-generation equipment and weapons, as announced in a Ministry of Defence release, aligning with the 'Year of Technology Absorption and Year of Transformation' initiative. It aimed to test operational capabilities in the region's challenging mountainous terrain.

Conducted in rugged terrains, the exercise emphasized Enhanced Mobility, Real-time Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), and Advanced Communication systems. These key elements foster a tactical force adept in swift, silent responses, crucial for technology-driven battlefields.

Through the deployment of state-of-the-art platforms and modern combat systems, the drill underscored accelerated decision-making and seamless information sharing, thereby enhancing operational agility. This reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to technological advancement and innovation.

This initiative stands testament to the Army's preparedness for modern warfare challenges. The Ministry's statement highlights ongoing transformation through innovation with a focus on enhancing jointness, adaptability, and combat effectiveness.

Additionally, the Indian and U.S. Armed Forces concluded the fourth edition of their Bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise, Tiger Triumph 2025, on April 11 in Kakinada. Attended by senior dignitaries, the exercise demonstrated substantial progress in joint drills and interoperability between the two nations.

First initiated in 2019, Tiger Triumph aims to bolster operational synergies and integrate emerging technologies through agreements like the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA).

(With inputs from agencies.)