Intense Battle Looms for JNUSU Elections as 165 Contest for Central Panel

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections are set to be fiercely contested this year, with 165 nominations filed for four crucial central panel positions. According to the election committee, the presidential post has garnered the most interest, attracting 48 candidates, while 42 are vying for General Secretary, 41 for Vice President, and 34 for Joint Secretary.

The keen interest in student leadership extends to school counsellor roles as well, with 250 students throwing their hats into the ring for 16 available positions. The electoral process officially commenced on April 14 when the provisional voter list was unveiled. The Election Committee confirms that 7,906 students are eligible to exercise their franchise this year, with female students constituting 43% of the voters.

Previously postponed due to bureaucratic obstacles and a pending Delhi High Court case regarding the Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations, the election faced delays, prompting students to protest by blocking the Dean of Students' office in March, insisting on prompt elections.

Upcoming key events include the release of the final list of candidates and a press conference on April 16. General Body Meetings (GBMs) are set for April 17 and 21 across schools, with a central GBM scheduled for April 22. A pivotal Presidential Debate will follow on April 23.

Voting is scheduled for April 25, with counting operations commencing the same evening. The results are anticipated to be announced on April 28, following last year's outcome wherein the United Left alliance captured three of the four central panel spots, with BAPSA securing one.

(With inputs from agencies.)