Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Act: Supreme Court Showdown

The Indian Union Muslim League challenges the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court, arguing that it contravenes the Constitution. National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty highlights the act's inconsistencies with constitutional principles, with senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing the case as protests persist in Kerala's Munambam over land claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:37 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Act: Supreme Court Showdown
IUML National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, alleging it violates constitutional tenets. National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty emphasized that the Supreme Court is set to deliberate on their petition, with senior advocate Kapil Sibal leading the charge for the IUML.

The controversy centers around petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, recently presented in the Supreme Court. These discussions have fueled nationwide debates, resulting in persistent protests by approximately 610 families in Munambam, Kerala, disputing the Waqf Board's territorial claims.

This legislation, sanctioned by President Droupadi Murmu on April 5, 2025, seeks to enhance waqf property management and governance efficiency, while repealing the outdated Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923. Despite legislative support, the law faces significant opposition, highlighted by contentious Parliamentary votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025