Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Act: Supreme Court Showdown

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, alleging it violates constitutional tenets. National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty emphasized that the Supreme Court is set to deliberate on their petition, with senior advocate Kapil Sibal leading the charge for the IUML.

The controversy centers around petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, recently presented in the Supreme Court. These discussions have fueled nationwide debates, resulting in persistent protests by approximately 610 families in Munambam, Kerala, disputing the Waqf Board's territorial claims.

This legislation, sanctioned by President Droupadi Murmu on April 5, 2025, seeks to enhance waqf property management and governance efficiency, while repealing the outdated Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923. Despite legislative support, the law faces significant opposition, highlighted by contentious Parliamentary votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)