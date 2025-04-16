Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Act: Supreme Court Showdown
The Indian Union Muslim League challenges the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court, arguing that it contravenes the Constitution. National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty highlights the act's inconsistencies with constitutional principles, with senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing the case as protests persist in Kerala's Munambam over land claims.
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, alleging it violates constitutional tenets. National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty emphasized that the Supreme Court is set to deliberate on their petition, with senior advocate Kapil Sibal leading the charge for the IUML.
The controversy centers around petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, recently presented in the Supreme Court. These discussions have fueled nationwide debates, resulting in persistent protests by approximately 610 families in Munambam, Kerala, disputing the Waqf Board's territorial claims.
This legislation, sanctioned by President Droupadi Murmu on April 5, 2025, seeks to enhance waqf property management and governance efficiency, while repealing the outdated Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923. Despite legislative support, the law faces significant opposition, highlighted by contentious Parliamentary votes.
