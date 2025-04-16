Tragedy at Sea: 3,500 Children Lost on Central Mediterranean Route in 10 Years

Over the past decade, an estimated 3,500 children have died or gone missing while attempting to cross the Central Mediterranean migration route to Italy, a grim statistic that equates to one child lost every single day. This staggering figure, reported by UNICEF, underscores the deadly risks faced by vulnerable children who seek safety and better futures across dangerous waters.

The Central Mediterranean route, stretching from North Africa to southern Europe, remains one of the most perilous migration journeys in the world. In total, at least 20,803 people are confirmed to have died or disappeared along this route since 2014. However, due to the clandestine nature of many crossings and frequent unrecorded shipwrecks, the true number of lives lost is likely far higher. Many vessels capsize without witnesses or survivors, and countless individuals are never identified.

Children Traveling Alone Face Greatest Risks

According to UNICEF, approximately 70% of the children making this journey are unaccompanied by parents or legal guardians, which significantly increases their vulnerability. These children, already traumatized by war, conflict, poverty, and displacement in their home countries, are at extreme risk of exploitation, abuse, and violence during their journeys.

UNICEF reports that more than half of children surveyed experienced physical violence, and one-third were held against their will in detention-like conditions along their migration routes. These harrowing experiences highlight the urgent need for child-sensitive and trauma-informed protection strategies.

A Decade of Neglect

“Ten years ago, a shipwreck off the coast of Italy killed more than 1,000 people and sent shockwaves across the region,” said Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF’s Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, and Special Coordinator for the Refugee and Migrant response in Europe. “Yet, we continue to see similar tragedies unfold time and again, with children paying the heaviest price.”

Despite efforts over the years, the protection of migrant and refugee children remains inadequate. Most who perish at sea are never identified, and their families never receive closure. The lack of comprehensive data on child migration makes it even harder to implement targeted interventions and track the full scale of the crisis.

Call for Action: Rights Must Travel With Children

UNICEF is urging governments and EU institutions to honor their obligations under both national and international laws, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child. These rights, UNICEF emphasizes, do not end at borders or shores.

The recent adoption of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum has the potential to improve the structure and coordination of migration policy. However, UNICEF insists that it must be implemented in full alignment with legal and moral obligations to uphold the best interests of children.

“Every child must be treated first and foremost as a child, regardless of their migration status,” De Dominicis emphasized.

Urgent Recommendations from UNICEF

UNICEF is calling for a comprehensive, coordinated response that includes:

Enhanced, child-sensitive search and rescue operations in the Central Mediterranean to prevent deaths at sea.

Immediate legal representation and safeguards for every child upon arrival in Europe.

Absolute prohibition of child detention in immigration facilities at any stage of migration processing.

Investment in national child protection, social protection, and asylum systems to ensure safety, care, and inclusion for all children.

Access to inclusive services, including healthcare, psychosocial support, and education, regardless of legal status.

On-the-Ground Support in Italy

In Italy, UNICEF is collaborating with the government and other partners to provide critical support to migrant children and women, including:

Psychosocial support services

Specialized healthcare

Protection for those at risk of violence, trafficking, and exploitation

These programs aim to offer not only immediate relief but also long-term stability and safety for the most vulnerable.

A Shared Responsibility

As conflicts, climate change, and inequality continue to displace people around the world, Europe and the global community face a shared responsibility. The Central Mediterranean route remains a stark symbol of global inaction and political failure to protect those most in need—children fleeing unimaginable circumstances.

UNICEF’s message is clear: no child should risk their life in search of safety. The international community must act decisively, not only to prevent deaths at sea but to ensure that every child’s rights are respected, protected, and fulfilled—wherever they are.

