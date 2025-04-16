Metro Girder Tragedy: Auto Driver Killed at Yelahanka Kogilu Junction

An auto driver tragically lost his life on Tuesday when a Metro girder collapsed onto his vehicle at Yelahanka Kogilu Junction. The incident has sparked concerns over safety protocols in the area. According to an official statement from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the girder was being transported from the Vadiyarpura casting yard on a long carrier truck.

The fatal accident occurred due to a sudden braking maneuver by the truck driver, who was attempting to avoid a vehicle that unexpectedly rushed in front of him. This abrupt action caused the girder to dislodge and crash onto the auto, killing the driver. Despite rescue efforts and the deployment of cranes, medical authorities declared the driver dead at the scene.

The BMRCL expressed deep regret over the incident, extending condolences to the victim's family and promising compensation in line with established protocols. Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the tragedy, with assurances that corrective measures will be put in place to prevent future occurrences. Further details are pending as the inquiry continues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)