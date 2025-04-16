Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Constitution's Preamble in State Workshop

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the significance of the Constitution's Preamble at a state-level workshop held at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bhopal. He remarked on the Preamble's role in embodying national ideals and values, drawing strength from Dr BR Ambedkar's dedication to social justice and equality.

In a post on X, Yadav reiterated the government's commitment to uphold these principles and highlighted efforts to preserve Ambedkar's legacy through initiatives like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" mantra.

Furthermore, Yadav announced the renaming of the Kamdhenu scheme as the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana to underscore the initiative's dedication to advancing milk production and supporting farmers. The state aims to enhance milk production from 9% to 20% by establishing Gaushalas and providing grants for cow rearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)