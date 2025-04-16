Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Constitution's Preamble in State Workshop

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the values enshrined in India's Constitution at a state workshop. He reiterated the importance of social justice and equality, aligning with Dr BR Ambedkar's vision. The government is also pushing agricultural initiatives through schemes like the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:58 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Constitution's Preamble in State Workshop
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the significance of the Constitution's Preamble at a state-level workshop held at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bhopal. He remarked on the Preamble's role in embodying national ideals and values, drawing strength from Dr BR Ambedkar's dedication to social justice and equality.

In a post on X, Yadav reiterated the government's commitment to uphold these principles and highlighted efforts to preserve Ambedkar's legacy through initiatives like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" mantra.

Furthermore, Yadav announced the renaming of the Kamdhenu scheme as the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana to underscore the initiative's dedication to advancing milk production and supporting farmers. The state aims to enhance milk production from 9% to 20% by establishing Gaushalas and providing grants for cow rearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025