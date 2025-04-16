Seven Arrested in Assam Amidst Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act

In Assam's Cachar district, police apprehended seven individuals linked to a protest rally against the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act. The demonstration took place in Berenga village on April 13, attracting approximately 300 participants. Authorities intervened to prevent the rally, citing the lack of prior permission for the gathering.

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta stated that law enforcement dispersed the gathering using a mild lathi charge. Following the incident, an operation in the Bagadahar and Kashipur areas led to the arrest of seven primary suspects, now in judicial custody. Among those detained are Nazmul Islam Laskar alias Kablu and other identified individuals.

Ongoing investigations aim to address the underlying causes of the protest while maintaining order during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct due to Panchayat polls. The Act remains legally contested, with prominent figures like Asaduddin Owaisi and other MPs challenging its implementation in the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)