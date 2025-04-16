Russia's Defence Ministry has leveled six fresh accusations against Ukraine, claiming Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian energy infrastructure in attacks over the last 24 hours. The RIA state news agency relayed these charges on Wednesday.

The claims come despite a U.S.-brokered agreement in which Moscow and Kyiv agreed to halt assaults on each other's energy facilities. However, both nations continue to blame one another for breaching this moratorium.

Efforts to independently verify these reports remain inconclusive, underscoring the intricate challenges of navigating information warfare in the region's ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)