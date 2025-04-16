Left Menu

Energy Warfare: Accusations and Violations

Russia's Defence Ministry accuses Ukraine of attacking Russian energy facilities, despite a U.S.-brokered pause agreement. Both nations claim violations of the moratorium on energy strikes, adding tension amidst ongoing conflict. Independent verification of these claims is pending, highlighting the complexity of misinformation in wartime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:39 IST
Energy Warfare: Accusations and Violations
Russia's Defence Ministry has leveled six fresh accusations against Ukraine, claiming Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian energy infrastructure in attacks over the last 24 hours. The RIA state news agency relayed these charges on Wednesday.

The claims come despite a U.S.-brokered agreement in which Moscow and Kyiv agreed to halt assaults on each other's energy facilities. However, both nations continue to blame one another for breaching this moratorium.

Efforts to independently verify these reports remain inconclusive, underscoring the intricate challenges of navigating information warfare in the region's ongoing conflict.

