Left Menu

Subsea Power Line Resurrection: EstLink 2's Comeback

Repairs on EstLink 2, the damaged power line between Finland and Estonia, are set for completion by July 15. The outage was linked to a suspected Russian oil ship incident. A new one-kilometer cable is being laid, requiring detailed planning and a specialized vessel by contractor Nexans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:47 IST
Subsea Power Line Resurrection: EstLink 2's Comeback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Repair operations on the damaged subsea power line, EstLink 2, connecting Finland and Estonia, are scheduled to commence in May with an anticipated return to service by July 15, according to the Finnish power grid operator Fingrid.

This development follows the December seizure of a Russian oil-carrying ship in the Baltic Sea by Finnish authorities, suspected of causing the outage of both the undersea power cable and four internet lines. In response, Fingrid announced that a new cable would be laid over a one-kilometer stretch of seabed.

The extensive repair work required meticulous planning and the engagement of a specially equipped vessel, noted Fingrid, with the repair tasks being executed by Nexans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025