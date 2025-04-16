Subsea Power Line Resurrection: EstLink 2's Comeback

Repair operations on the damaged subsea power line, EstLink 2, connecting Finland and Estonia, are scheduled to commence in May with an anticipated return to service by July 15, according to the Finnish power grid operator Fingrid.

This development follows the December seizure of a Russian oil-carrying ship in the Baltic Sea by Finnish authorities, suspected of causing the outage of both the undersea power cable and four internet lines. In response, Fingrid announced that a new cable would be laid over a one-kilometer stretch of seabed.

The extensive repair work required meticulous planning and the engagement of a specially equipped vessel, noted Fingrid, with the repair tasks being executed by Nexans.

(With inputs from agencies.)