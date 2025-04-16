Zaggle's Leap into UPI Payment Solutions

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited has taken a significant step forward by securing Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This move allows Zaggle to offer UPI-based payment solutions directly through its platform, enhancing its service to over 3 million users.

The approval marks a strategic expansion into the UPI space, which is quickly becoming the preferred transaction mode in India. Zaggle's ambition to offer a unified, cashless, and fully integrated financial experience is now more tangible as it combines payments, expense management, and other financial services for businesses and individuals alike.

With the TPAP license, Zaggle is poised to provide a revamped financial interface, introducing integrated services like instant expense reimbursements, recurring SIP mandates, and more. Future offerings include personal loans, mutual fund investments, and comprehensive utility bill payments, all streamlined through UPI rails.

