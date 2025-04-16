Left Menu

Gujarat: 2 to 6 pc hike in dearness allowance for govt employees, pensioners

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday announced a two to six per cent hike in the dearness allowance DA of state government employees and pensioners covered by the 7th and 6th Pay Commission report.During a cabinet meeting, Patel approved a two per cent hike for those covered by the 7th Pay Commission and 6 per cent hike in DA for those employees getting benefits under the 6th Pay Commission, said an official release.The hike was in line with the central governments recent decision to hike the DA of its employees, it added.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:22 IST
Gujarat: 2 to 6 pc hike in dearness allowance for govt employees, pensioners
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday announced a two to six per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners covered by the 7th and 6th Pay Commission report.

During a cabinet meeting, Patel approved a two per cent hike for those covered by the 7th Pay Commission and 6 per cent hike in DA for those employees getting benefits under the 6th Pay Commission, said an official release.

The hike was in line with the central government's recent decision to hike the DA of its employees, it added. The decision will benefit nearly 4.78 lakh employees and 4.81 lakh pensioners, the release said. As the hike will come into effect from January 1, 2025, the state government will disburse the arrears of January, February and March in a single installment with the salary of April, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025