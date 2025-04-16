Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Urges PM Modi to Address Haj Quota Crisis

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the sudden cancellation of the Private Haj quota by Saudi Arabia, which affects thousands of Indian Muslim pilgrims. Stalin emphasized the sacred importance of Haj and the distress caused by the quota reduction.

MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene following the abrupt cancellation of India's Private Haj quota by Saudi Arabian authorities.

In his letter, Stalin highlighted the distress faced by thousands of Indian Muslim pilgrims, including many from Tamil Nadu, who are preparing for the 2025 Haj pilgrimage. He described Haj as a sacred religious duty, emphasizing its spiritual significance and the financial sacrifices made by pilgrims.

Stalin noted that after signing a bilateral agreement in January 2025 that allocated 175,025 Haj seats, Saudi Arabia's unexpected quota reduction left 52,000 hopeful pilgrims stranded. Stalin urged immediate action to resolve the issue and reassure affected pilgrims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

