Gujarat Approves Major Road Infrastructure Projects Worth Billions

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has greenlit significant road development projects totaling over Rs 247.35 crore. The projects, approved in a high-level meeting, include enhancements across state roads, underpasses, and expressways aimed at boosting the industrial growth and infrastructure of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:38 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to bolster Gujarat's road infrastructure, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-stakes meeting in Gandhinagar, authorizing projects worth Rs 247.35 crore dedicated to improving the state's road network. Announced by the Gujarat CMO, these projects aim to enhance connectivity and facilitate industrial growth.

Among the initiatives under review are substantial undertakings by the Gujarat State Road Development Corporation Ltd, which include resurfacing and widening key roads over 188.9 km with an investment of Rs 2999.8 crore. Noteworthy among these is the six-lane elevated corridor on the Bharuch-Dahej Road and the modernization efforts on key highways such as the Vataman-Pipli and Bhuj-Bhachau corridors.

Approval was also granted for the six-laning of the Shantipura to Khoraj section of the Ahmedabad-Viramgam-Maliya road, a project valued at Rs 800 crore poised to enhance infrastructure in the Sanand industrial area. Furthermore, multiple underpass projects have been sanctioned to streamline local and long-distance traffic. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for expedited construction while ensuring high quality.

The meeting also focused on expediting the land acquisition and preparing detailed project reports for future initiatives like the Namo Shakti Expressway and Ahmedabad-Somnath-Dwarka Expressway. Attendees included key officials and secretaries from relevant departments, underscoring the meeting's importance in shaping Gujarat's transportation future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

