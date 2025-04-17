Trump Administration Proposes Major Rollback on Endangered Species Act Protections

The Trump administration has introduced a significant proposal to alter the manner in which threatened species are considered in agency actions. The proposal seeks to eliminate regulatory language that aims to prevent habitat degradation, aligning with President Donald Trump's effort to reduce federal regulations impacting businesses.

The Endangered Species Act (ESA) plays a crucial role as agencies evaluate whether to issue permits for operations such as oil and gas extraction, mining, and electric transmission. Presently, agencies must assess the potential environmental impacts that these proposed activities could have on endangered species. A new regulatory notice indicates that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service aim to retract the definition of "harm," which presently includes habitat modification.

The 1973 ESA is credited with saving iconic species like the bald eagle and California condor. Critics, including environmental groups, argue the Trump administration's proposal could lead to unmitigated habitat destruction, exacerbating threats to endangered species. Public comments on the proposal can be submitted for a 30-day period post-publication in the Federal Register.

