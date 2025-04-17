Left Menu

Trump Administration Proposes Major Rollback on Endangered Species Act Protections

The Trump administration proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act, potentially weakening habitat protections for threatened species. Aligning with President Trump's deregulatory stance, the proposal could impact industries on federal lands. Critics argue it could lead to increased threats to species like the bald eagle and California condor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 00:34 IST
Trump Administration Proposes Major Rollback on Endangered Species Act Protections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has introduced a significant proposal to alter the manner in which threatened species are considered in agency actions. The proposal seeks to eliminate regulatory language that aims to prevent habitat degradation, aligning with President Donald Trump's effort to reduce federal regulations impacting businesses.

The Endangered Species Act (ESA) plays a crucial role as agencies evaluate whether to issue permits for operations such as oil and gas extraction, mining, and electric transmission. Presently, agencies must assess the potential environmental impacts that these proposed activities could have on endangered species. A new regulatory notice indicates that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service aim to retract the definition of "harm," which presently includes habitat modification.

The 1973 ESA is credited with saving iconic species like the bald eagle and California condor. Critics, including environmental groups, argue the Trump administration's proposal could lead to unmitigated habitat destruction, exacerbating threats to endangered species. Public comments on the proposal can be submitted for a 30-day period post-publication in the Federal Register.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025