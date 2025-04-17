CFPB Shifts Focus to Direct Consumer Compensation

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is taking a new approach under the leadership of Chief Legal Officer Mark Paoletta. On Wednesday, Paoletta outlined a shift in strategy for the bureau.

In a memo leaked by a Wall Street Journal reporter on Platform X, Paoletta emphasized the importance of redressing 'tangible harm' to consumers. This refocus means prioritizing direct financial compensation to consumers, rather than levying fines on companies.

This move signals a significant change in how the CFPB plans to enforce consumer protection laws, potentially altering its impact on the business sector and consumer advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)