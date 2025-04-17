Left Menu

Major Developments in Global Business and Media Landscape

The Financial Times reports on significant global business and media events. RedBird Capital considers acquiring The Telegraph, the Trump administration halts Equinor's offshore wind project, British Steel's Chinese owner demands UK government respect its rights, and Lyft buys European taxi app FreeNow for €175 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 07:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of major business and media moves, Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners is gearing up for a potential takeover of The Telegraph, aiming to conclude the lengthy two-year sale of the British newspaper group.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has abruptly stopped a $5 billion offshore wind project by Equinor in New York, signaling a new, aggressive approach against clean energy measures and putting pressure on the renewable sector.

In another development, British Steel's Chinese owner, Jingye Group, has urged the UK government to uphold its rights as a foreign investor after a surprising government intervention. Additionally, Lyft makes its move into the European market by acquiring the taxi app FreeNow for €175 million, marking its first foray across the Atlantic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

