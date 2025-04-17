Major Developments in Global Business and Media Landscape

In a series of major business and media moves, Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners is gearing up for a potential takeover of The Telegraph, aiming to conclude the lengthy two-year sale of the British newspaper group.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has abruptly stopped a $5 billion offshore wind project by Equinor in New York, signaling a new, aggressive approach against clean energy measures and putting pressure on the renewable sector.

In another development, British Steel's Chinese owner, Jingye Group, has urged the UK government to uphold its rights as a foreign investor after a surprising government intervention. Additionally, Lyft makes its move into the European market by acquiring the taxi app FreeNow for €175 million, marking its first foray across the Atlantic.

