Major Developments in Global Business and Media Landscape
The Financial Times reports on significant global business and media events. RedBird Capital considers acquiring The Telegraph, the Trump administration halts Equinor's offshore wind project, British Steel's Chinese owner demands UK government respect its rights, and Lyft buys European taxi app FreeNow for €175 million.
In a series of major business and media moves, Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners is gearing up for a potential takeover of The Telegraph, aiming to conclude the lengthy two-year sale of the British newspaper group.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has abruptly stopped a $5 billion offshore wind project by Equinor in New York, signaling a new, aggressive approach against clean energy measures and putting pressure on the renewable sector.
In another development, British Steel's Chinese owner, Jingye Group, has urged the UK government to uphold its rights as a foreign investor after a surprising government intervention. Additionally, Lyft makes its move into the European market by acquiring the taxi app FreeNow for €175 million, marking its first foray across the Atlantic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Future of British Steel Plant Hangs in Balance
British Steel's New Leadership Rises Amid Government Intervention
UK-China Tensions Rise Over British Steel Takeover
Britain Moves to Save British Steel in Unprecedented Nationalization Bid
Trump Administration Halts Empire Wind Project Amid Energy Policy Tensions