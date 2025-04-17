Delhi Police Enforces Stricter Noise Control Rules

The Delhi Police has issued a new directive requiring prior written permission for deploying loudspeakers or public address systems across the city. This move, conforming to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, specifies sound level and usage time restrictions to manage and reduce noise pollution both publicly and privately.

According to the guidelines, the use of loudspeakers, sound instruments, or amplifiers is strictly prohibited during nighttime unless within enclosed venues like auditoriums, conference rooms, or for emergency purposes. Written approval is now a prerequisite for outdoor deployments, affecting even the rental of loudspeakers from tent suppliers.

District Deputy Commissioners of Police are tasked with enforcing compliance, ensuring legal action against non-conforming suppliers. Prescribed decibel limits vary by area type and time, with financial penalties imposed for violations. Additional measures include penalties for excessive noise during events like weddings or rallies, underscoring the comprehensive city-wide enforcement strategy by Delhi Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)