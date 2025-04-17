RBI's Draft Framework: A New Era for Co-Lending with Blended Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new draft framework for co-lending is expected to bring significant benefits to borrowers by introducing 'blended interest rates'. Under this system, interest rates will be calculated as an average of rates from funding regulated entities, weighted by their funding shares.

Announced on April 9, 2025, the draft framework covers a broader range of co-lending and sourcing arrangements than previously addressed. This expansion includes all asset segments beyond the earlier priority sector lending, indicating a major shift in the regulatory landscape.

The draft framework is likely to offer enhanced operational flexibility for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), yet will impose stricter compliance in areas such as default loss guarantees and disclosures. It aims to provide greater transparency and potentially lower interest rates for borrowers while reducing systemic risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)