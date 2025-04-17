Left Menu

Murshidabad in Turmoil: Political and Humanitarian Response Unfolds

West Bengal Governor and Chief Minister are set to visit Murshidabad following violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. The government plans compensation, while political leaders clash over response measures. Opposition calls for a national investigation as unrest intensifies, culminating in demands for human rights intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:39 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

West Bengal's political and humanitarian response intensifies as Governor CV Ananda Bose announces a visit to Murshidabad. The aim is to assess the situation firsthand, following violent protests related to the Waqf Amendment Act. Governor Bose emphasized comprehensive collaboration with union and state governments to address the crisis.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also declared her plan to visit the violence-hit district, where the local government has initiated an SIT investigation. Her administration pledges to compensate victims' families, providing Rs 10 lakh each, irrespective of religious identity. Further actions include repairing damaged homes and shops.

Amidst the unfolding crisis, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar accused the state government of suppressing the victims and preventing them from meeting human rights officials. Political tensions have escalated, with Suvendu Adhikari filing a petition for the National Investigation Agency's intervention. Over 150 arrests have occurred as law enforcement attempts to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

