KP Green Powers Up Gujarat with Wind Energy

KP Green has achieved a major milestone by commissioning a 23 MW wind power project in Gujarat, as noted in a regulatory filing.

The project incorporates 11 Suzlon S120 wind turbine generators, each boasting a capacity of 2,100 kW, underscoring the capabilities of modern wind technology.

This initiative is part of a broader wind-solar hybrid project, which includes 23.1 MW of wind and 25.69 MWDC of solar power, developed for Aditya Birla Renewables Energy Limited, and is connected to a 140 MW power facility in Bhavnagar.

