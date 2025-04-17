KP Green Powers Up Gujarat with Wind Energy
KP Green has successfully commissioned a 23 MW wind power capacity in Gujarat. The project includes 11 Suzlon S120 wind turbine generators, each with a 2,100 kW capacity. This forms part of a larger wind-solar hybrid project involving Aditya Birla Renewables Energy Limited, connecting to a 140 MW facility at Fulsar, Bhavnagar.
KP Green has achieved a major milestone by commissioning a 23 MW wind power project in Gujarat, as noted in a regulatory filing.
The project incorporates 11 Suzlon S120 wind turbine generators, each boasting a capacity of 2,100 kW, underscoring the capabilities of modern wind technology.
This initiative is part of a broader wind-solar hybrid project, which includes 23.1 MW of wind and 25.69 MWDC of solar power, developed for Aditya Birla Renewables Energy Limited, and is connected to a 140 MW power facility in Bhavnagar.
