KP Green Powers Up Gujarat with Wind Energy

KP Green has successfully commissioned a 23 MW wind power capacity in Gujarat. The project includes 11 Suzlon S120 wind turbine generators, each with a 2,100 kW capacity. This forms part of a larger wind-solar hybrid project involving Aditya Birla Renewables Energy Limited, connecting to a 140 MW facility at Fulsar, Bhavnagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:12 IST
KP Green has achieved a major milestone by commissioning a 23 MW wind power project in Gujarat, as noted in a regulatory filing.

The project incorporates 11 Suzlon S120 wind turbine generators, each boasting a capacity of 2,100 kW, underscoring the capabilities of modern wind technology.

This initiative is part of a broader wind-solar hybrid project, which includes 23.1 MW of wind and 25.69 MWDC of solar power, developed for Aditya Birla Renewables Energy Limited, and is connected to a 140 MW power facility in Bhavnagar.

