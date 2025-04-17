Himachal CM Pledges Support for Kullu, Boosts Rural Economy

A delegation from the Kullu district, led by Milkfed Chairman Budhi Singh Thakur, met with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to discuss various demands. The Chief Minister assured them that their concerns would be addressed sympathetically.

Chief Minister Sukhu announced plans to develop the Baga-Sarahan area as a tourism hub, which is expected to generate employment opportunities for the local youth. Ram Singh, Chairman of APMC Kullu, and Gram Panchayat leaders from Nirmand and Ani were also present.

During the meeting held on April 6, the delegation expressed gratitude for Thakur's appointment as Chairman of HP Milkfed. The Chief Minister emphasized the government's focus on strengthening the rural economy, noting significant hikes in procurement prices for milk, wheat, and maize. Initiatives like the 'Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana' were highlighted, offering free education and financial aid for widows' housing. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also praised Budhi Singh Thakur's political journey and pledged to continue supporting Kullu district.

