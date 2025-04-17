Left Menu

Wall Street Jitters: Trade Talks and Market Volatility

U.S. stock indexes experienced volatility as investors weighed trade negotiations with Japan against concerns about monetary policy. UnitedHealth's drop affected the Dow, while Trump criticized Jerome Powell regarding interest rates and inflation fears. Economic indicators showed mixed signals, leading to another week of market uncertainty.

U.S. stock indexes experienced a volatile session on Thursday as investors navigated mixed signals from ongoing trade talks with Japan and concerns over monetary policy shifts. The day saw fluctuations with optimism briefly sparked by President Donald Trump's comments about progressing Japan trade negotiations.

However, the Dow faced downward pressure due to a sharp 23% drop in UnitedHealth's shares following its lowered annual profit forecast citing higher anticipated medical costs. The ripple effect also impacted other health insurers including CVS Health and Humana, which both saw substantial declines.

Further turbulence arose from President Trump's social media critique of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, further unsettling market confidence. Yet, despite these challenges, data suggested some economic stability, with lower-than-expected jobless claims indicating a steady labor market.

