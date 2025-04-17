From Incremental Steps to Pole-Vault: Transforming India's Defense Sector

Speed is crucial for modernization, yet indigenization poses a challenge in synchronizing both efforts in the defense sector, General Manoj Pande (Retd.) highlighted during The Week Defence Conclave in New Delhi. As India seeks self-reliance, or 'Atmanirbharta,' in defense, there's a call for moving past incremental changes.

Addressing the conclave, Pande discussed the Agnipath scheme as a key reform in human resource management for defense services. Extensive consultations helped shape this initiative, which aims for continuous refinement and consolidation in the sector. Future reforms are defined by broader transformations with a mindset change across organizations.

The Indian government has earmarked 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms' to enhance technological capabilities. Cross-functional coordination and synergy between departments are crucial to realizing these goals. Meanwhile, former IAF chief V.R. Chaudhari underscored the growing importance of information power over traditional firepower in modern conflicts, citing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)