India's Healthcare Revolution: Technological Advancements and Expansive Coverage in 2025

In 2025, the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme widened its reach to include Odisha and Delhi, marking a significant extension of India's leading public healthcare initiative. This expansion was accompanied by a robust growth in digital healthcare services and substantial advancements in the fight against tuberculosis (TB).

Despite the receding impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, a brief surge in cases during June was noted, though it quickly subsided without escalating public concern. Meanwhile, government initiatives such as the eSanjeevani telemedicine service continued to redefine healthcare access, delivering over 43.2 crore free tele-consultations, particularly benefiting rural women who constituted 57% of the beneficiaries.

Additionally, the integration of AI in healthcare saw notable progress, with AIIMS and PGIMER among key institutions involved in developing AI solutions to enhance disease surveillance and management. The impact of these healthcare innovations extended to TB, where government efforts were globally recognised for reducing TB incidence and mortality rates, reinforcing India's commitment to health reforms.

