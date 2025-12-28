Left Menu

India's Healthcare Revolution: Technological Advancements and Expansive Coverage in 2025

In 2025, India expanded Ayushman Bharat health insurance to Odisha and Delhi, boosted digital healthcare, and advanced TB elimination efforts. The eSanjeevani telemedicine service enhanced rural healthcare, while digital health records and AI in healthcare strengthened public health infrastructure. TB cases and deaths significantly declined, reflecting India's commitment to eradication.

In 2025, the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme widened its reach to include Odisha and Delhi, marking a significant extension of India's leading public healthcare initiative. This expansion was accompanied by a robust growth in digital healthcare services and substantial advancements in the fight against tuberculosis (TB).

Despite the receding impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, a brief surge in cases during June was noted, though it quickly subsided without escalating public concern. Meanwhile, government initiatives such as the eSanjeevani telemedicine service continued to redefine healthcare access, delivering over 43.2 crore free tele-consultations, particularly benefiting rural women who constituted 57% of the beneficiaries.

Additionally, the integration of AI in healthcare saw notable progress, with AIIMS and PGIMER among key institutions involved in developing AI solutions to enhance disease surveillance and management. The impact of these healthcare innovations extended to TB, where government efforts were globally recognised for reducing TB incidence and mortality rates, reinforcing India's commitment to health reforms.

