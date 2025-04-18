Left Menu

MP Materials Halts Rare Earths Shipment to China Amid Tariff War

MP Materials, the owner of the only U.S. rare earths mine, stopped shipping minerals to China after boosted tariffs. This decision impacts revenue as MP has relied on China for processing. The company is ramping up domestic production and is in contact with U.S. officials to enhance processing capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 02:44 IST
MP Materials Halts Rare Earths Shipment to China Amid Tariff War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MP Materials, responsible for the only rare earths mine in the United States, announced it has ceased shipping its critical minerals to China. This action follows China's decision to increase import tariffs to a staggering 125% as retaliation against U.S. levies, sending a ripple effect that saw MP Materials' shares drop nearly 5%.

By halting shipments to China, a significant revenue stream has been interrupted for MP Materials, which has historically relied on its Chinese partners for processing the minerals. These rare earths are vital for modern technology, powering magnets used in electric vehicles and electronics. Despite China's supremacy in production, U.S. companies are working to elevate domestic capacity.

Highlighting the economic strain from the tariffs, MP stated that selling under such conditions is not viable economically or in the nation's interest. The company, while producing rare earths concentrate at its California mine, has shifted focus to refining in the U.S. and has been in communication with federal leaders to discuss enhancing the industry domestically. Meanwhile, the company also advances its Texas-based magnet facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025